KLA (KLAC) Strengthens Product Portfolio With New Products

KLA Corporation KLAC recently launched four new products for the automotive chip manufacturing. The products comprise 8935 high productivity patterned wafer inspection system, the C205 broadband plasma patterned wafer inspection system, the Surfscan SP A2/A3 unpatterned wafer inspection systems and I-PAT inline defect part average testing screening solution.



Notably, the new products are tailored for fabs making automotive chips, and will detect faults at the source and deliver solution for inline screening. Hence, it will fabs to produce high-quality and reliable chips.



The new products are likely to boost KLA’s presence in the growing global automotive chip market, which, per a report by WBOC, will hit $46 billion by 2026, seeing a CAGR of 6.1% between 2021 and 2026.

New Solutions to Boost KLA’s Prospects

KLA’s latest launches are expected to boost its competitive prowess in the automotive chip market against the likes of NXP Semiconductors NXPI, ON Semiconductor ON, Infineon Technologies, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments TXN and others.



Earlier this month, NXP Semiconductors released the S32G2 vehicle network processors and the S32R294 radar processor on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s 16 nanometer FinFET process technology to ramp up automotive processing.



Meanwhile, Texas Instruments launched a new family of synchronous DC/DC buck controllers to help engineers in reducing the size of the power-supply solution and lower its electromagnetic interference. The solutions are suitable for advanced driver assistance systems, automotive infotainment and cluster, building automation, aerospace and defense designs.



KLA delivers innovative equipment, advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays for various industries. The new products are an addition to its advanced product portfolio.



In mid-March of this year, Frontline, a division of KLA’s Orbotech, unveiled a robust, automated and complete engineering software solution, InFlow, for printed circuit board manufacturers.



Moreover, Orbotech earlier introduced two new roll-to-roll manufacturing solutions for flexible printed circuits to enable design and production of electronics including 5G smartphones, advanced automotive and medical devices.



Further, KLA’s launch of two products — the PWG5 wafer geometry system and the Surfscan SP7 wafer defect inspection system — to address difficulties in memory and logic integrated circuits manufacturing remains noteworthy.



Currently, KLA carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Shares of the company have appreciated 19.2% year to date, compared with the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry’s rally of 11.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

