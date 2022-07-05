KLA (KLAC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

KLA (KLAC) closed at $295.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.24% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors had lost 18.27% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.79% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KLA as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, KLA is projected to report earnings of $5.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.42 billion, up 25.69% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KLA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.34% lower. KLA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that KLA has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.22 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.22, which means KLA is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Meanwhile, KLAC's PEG ratio is currently 0.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.73 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 138, which puts it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.