KLA (KLAC) Stock Moves -11.51%: What You Should Know

KLA (KLAC) closed at $235.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -11.51% move from the prior day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.8%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors had gained 25.26% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of KLA in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $1, up 6.38% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.59 billion, showing a 13.14% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.71 per share and revenue of $13.52 billion, which would represent changes of +11.41% and +11.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for KLA. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.38% lower. KLA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, KLA is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 53.47. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 29.42.

It's also important to note that KLAC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry stood at 1.74 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, placing it within the top 21% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.