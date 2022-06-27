KLA (KLAC) Stock Moves -0.27%: What You Should Know

KLA (KLAC) closed at $338.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.27% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors had lost 8.56% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.62% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from KLA as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, KLA is projected to report earnings of $5.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 23.25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.42 billion, up 25.65% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $20.90 per share and revenue of $9.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of +43.64% and +32.2%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KLA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower. KLA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that KLA has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.25 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.52, so we one might conclude that KLA is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that KLAC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Miscellaneous Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.78 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

