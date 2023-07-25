KLA (KLAC) Set to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

KLA Corporation KLAC is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Jul 27.



For the fiscal fourth quarter, KLAC expects revenues between $2.125 billion and $2.375 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.25 billion, indicating a decrease of 9.63% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



KLA expects non-GAAP earnings between $4.23 and $5.43 per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $4.82 per share, down 17.04% from the previous-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



KLAC’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 6.93%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement:

Key Factors to Note

KLA’s fiscal fourth-quarter results are expected to have suffered from sluggish end-market demand amid a challenging global macroeconomic environment.



Our model estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter Semiconductor Process Control revenues is pegged at $1.86 billion, indicating a decline of 12.2% year over year. Specialty Semiconductor Process revenues are pegged at $113.1 million, suggesting a 9.2% year-over-year decline, per our model.



Foundry/Logic is set to decline less than the overall segment, amid continued demand for legacy nodes in China.



Additionally, mounting expenses and the ongoing geopolitical tensions are also expected to have acted as a headwind for KLA’s top-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

Nevertheless, the company is anticipated to have gained from the solid adoption of sophisticated wafer inspection applications in cutting-edge technology development.



Further, the increased strategic role of semiconductors in influencing national industrial policy, a stable design environment, and growth in semiconductor content across technology nodes is likely to have benefited KLAC in the quarter under review.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



KLA has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Tyler Technologies TYL has an Earnings ESP of +0.54% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Tyler shares have gained 24.9% year to date. TYL is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 27.



Airbnb ABNB has an Earnings ESP of +1.70% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Airbnb shares have gained 72.7% year to date. ABNB is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Aug 3.



Meta Platforms META has an Earnings ESP of +5.83% and has a Zacks Rank of 2, at present.



Meta shares have gained 142.5% year to date. META is set to report its second-quarter 2023 results on Jul 26.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

