KLA (KLAC) Set to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

KLA Corporation KLAC is scheduled to report its fiscal third-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26.



For the fiscal third quarter, KLAC expects revenues between $2.2 billion and $2.5 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $2.36 billion, indicating growth of 3% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported value.



KLA anticipates non-GAAP earnings between $4.52 per share and $5.92 per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $5.30 per share, indicating 3.31% growth from the previous-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



KLAC’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 7.76%.

The company’s strong customer demand across major product groups is expected to have benefited its performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Solid adoption of sophisticated wafer inspection applications in cutting-edge technology development is expected to have driven Wafer Inspection revenues in the fiscal third quarter.



Further, KLAC’s continuous investment in technology, headcount and infrastructure is anticipated to have aided quarterly performance.



Additionally, the company is anticipated to have benefited from broad-based customer demand across multiple production nodes, increased strategic role of semiconductors in influencing national industrial policy, a stable design environment, and growth in semiconductor content across technology nodes.



Solid momentum in KLA’s service business is also expected to have contributed to the revenues in the fiscal third quarter.



However, persistent supply chain challenges and macroeconomic uncertainties are expected to have hurt its performance in the quarter under review.



Additionally, mounting expenses and the ongoing geopolitical tensions are also expected to have acted as a headwind for KLA.

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for KLA this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But, that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



KLA has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

