KLA (KLAC) Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

KLA Corporation KLAC is scheduled to report its second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Jan 25.



For the fiscal second quarter, KLAC expects revenues to be $2.45 billion, plus/minus $125 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.46 billion, indicating a decrease of 17.72% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



KLA expects non-GAAP earnings of $5.86 per share, plus/minus 60 cents. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $5.87 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days, indicating a decline of 20.46% from the previous-year fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



KLAC’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 6.59%.

KLA Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

KLA Corporation price-eps-surprise | KLA Corporation Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement:

Factors to Consider

KLA’s fiscal second-quarter results are expected to benefit from the strong performance of the wafer inspection business, owing to rising demand for advanced wafer inspection applications in leading-edge technology development.



Growing investments across multiple nodes and rising capital intensity in Foundry & Logic are expected to have aided the top-line growth.



However, weakness in the PCB, Display and Component Inspection has been a headwind. Softness in memory and leading-edge, logic and foundry investments have also been a concern. This is expected to have hurt fiscal second-quarter results.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



KLA has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Apple AAPL has an Earnings ESP of +2.13% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Apple shares have gained 39.6% in the trailing 12 months. AAPL is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Feb 1.



Amphenol APH has an Earnings ESP of +1.74% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Amphenol shares have gained 23.7% in the past year. APH is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Jan 24.



Meta Platforms META has an Earnings ESP of +1.46% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Meta Platforms shares have jumped 167.6% in the past year. META is set to report its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Feb 1.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KLA Corporation (KLAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.