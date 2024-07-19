KLA (KLAC) Set to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

KLA Corporation KLAC is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Jul 24.



For fourth quarter fiscal 2024, KLAC expects revenues to be $2.50 billion, plus/minus $125 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.50 billion, indicating an increase of 6.34% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reported figure.



KLA expects non-GAAP earnings of $6.07 per share, plus/minus 60 cents. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $6.08 per share, unchanged in the past 30 days.



KLAC’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.44%.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement:

Factors to Note

KLA’s fiscal fourth-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from the strong performance of the wafer inspection business, owing to strong demand for advanced wafer inspection applications in leading-edge technology development.



The increasing complexity in advanced packaging applications for AI and other advanced technologies is likely to have driven demand for KLA’s process tools and control products.



The advanced packaging business is expected to generate approximately $400 million in run rate in 2024, with growth rates significantly above that of wafer fab equipment (WFE).



Increased investments across multiple nodes and rising capital intensity in Foundry & Logic are expected to have driven top-line growth.



The Foundry & Logic segment is expected to account for about 82% of semiconductor customer revenues in 2024. The increasing complexity in advanced packaging applications for AI and other technologies is expected to have driven demand for KLA’s products in the segment.



However, weakness in the PCB, Display and Component Inspection remains a headwind and softness in memory and leading-edge, logic and foundry investments might have been a concern.

What Our Model Says

According to the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



KLA has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Arista Networks ANET has an Earnings ESP of +0.95% and a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.



Arista Networks’ shares have gained 41.9% year to date. ANET is set to report its second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 30.



Apple AAPL has an Earnings ESP of +3.23% and a Zacks Rank of #2 at present.



Apple shares have gained 16.4% year to date. AAPL is set to report its third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 1.



Cognizant Technology Solutions CTSH has an Earnings ESP of +0.09% and a Zacks Rank #2.



Cognizant Technology Solutions shares have gained 0.6% year to date. CTSH is set to report its second-quarter 2024 results on Jul 31.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

