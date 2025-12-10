KLA (KLAC) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

KLA (KLAC) closed the most recent trading day at $1,238.91, moving +1.09% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.68%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.05%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors had gained 2.91% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.45% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 1.8%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of KLA in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $8.75, indicating a 6.71% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.24 billion, up 5.39% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $35.42 per share and a revenue of $13.04 billion, demonstrating changes of +6.43% and +7.24%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for KLA. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.04% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, KLA is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, KLA is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 34.61. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 23.05.

We can additionally observe that KLAC currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.33. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Electronics - Miscellaneous Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.83 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, placing it within the top 21% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

