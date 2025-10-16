KLA (KLAC) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

KLA (KLAC) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, KLAC broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular trading tool. It provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period, and is beneficial to short-term traders since it smooths out price fluctuations and provides more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, KLAC has gained 9.8%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Looking at KLAC's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 2 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch KLAC for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.