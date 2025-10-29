Stocks
KLA (KLAC) Price Target Increased by 13.37% to 1,074.37

October 29, 2025 — 07:40 am EDT

The average one-year price target for KLA (NasdaqGS:KLAC) has been revised to $1,074.37 / share. This is an increase of 13.37% from the prior estimate of $947.67 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $752.45 to a high of $1,365.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.92% from the latest reported closing price of $1,206.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,795 funds or institutions reporting positions in KLA. This is an increase of 149 owner(s) or 5.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLAC is 0.47%, an increase of 6.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.23% to 142,944K shares. KLAC / KLA Corporation Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of KLAC is 1.68, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 5,719K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,573K shares , representing an increase of 37.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 84.78% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 4,480K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,877K shares , representing a decrease of 8.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 16.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,252K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,199K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 19.04% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,955K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares , representing an increase of 82.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 592.16% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,754K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,692K shares , representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 19.00% over the last quarter.

