KLA (KLAC) Price Target Increased by 13.37% to 1,074.37

The average one-year price target for KLA (NasdaqGS:KLAC) has been revised to $1,074.37 / share. This is an increase of 13.37% from the prior estimate of $947.67 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $752.45 to a high of $1,365.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 10.92% from the latest reported closing price of $1,206.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,795 funds or institutions reporting positions in KLA. This is an increase of 149 owner(s) or 5.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KLAC is 0.47%, an increase of 6.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.23% to 142,944K shares. The put/call ratio of KLAC is 1.68, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 5,719K shares representing 4.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,573K shares , representing an increase of 37.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 84.78% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 4,480K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,877K shares , representing a decrease of 8.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 16.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,252K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,199K shares , representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 19.04% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,955K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares , representing an increase of 82.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 592.16% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,754K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,692K shares , representing an increase of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KLAC by 19.00% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.