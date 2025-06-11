Is KLA (KLAC) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. KLA (KLAC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

KLA is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 608 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. KLA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KLAC's full-year earnings has moved 2.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, KLAC has gained about 35.9% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 2.4%. This means that KLA is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Allient (ALNT). The stock has returned 40.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Allient's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, KLA is a member of the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry, which includes 34 individual companies and currently sits at #149 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 11.9% so far this year, meaning that KLAC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Allient, however, belongs to the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry. Currently, this 26-stock industry is ranked #92. The industry has moved +6% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on KLA and Allient as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KLA Corporation (KLAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Allient Inc. (ALNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.