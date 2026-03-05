KLA (KLAC) Just Overtook the 20-Day Moving Average

KLA (KLAC) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, KLAC broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Like other SMAs, if a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, KLAC has gained 12.9%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Looking at KLAC's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 9 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on KLAC for more gains in the near future.

