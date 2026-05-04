KLA (KLAC) International Revenue in Focus: Trends and Expectations

Have you looked into how KLA (KLAC) performed internationally during the quarter ending March 2026? Considering the widespread global presence of this maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

While delving into KLAC's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $3.42 billion, showing rise of 11.5%. We will now explore the breakdown of KLAC's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

Unveiling Trends in KLAC's International Revenues

Of the total revenue, $829.58 million came from China during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 24.3%. This represented a surprise of -11.75% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $940.07 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $994.89 million, or 30.2%, and $792.88 million, or 25.9%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Europe & Israel generated $247.32 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 7.2% of the total. This represented a surprise of +63.69% compared to the $151.1 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Europe & Israel accounted for $161.17 million (4.9%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $170.06 million (5.6%) to the total revenue.

Korea accounted for 19.9% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $681.06 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +39.91%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $486.79 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Korea contributed $479.31 million (14.5%) and $378.55 million (12.4%) to the total revenue, respectively.

During the quarter, Taiwan contributed $869.11 million in revenue, making up 25.5% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion, this meant a surprise of -15.11%. Looking back, Taiwan contributed $844.99 million, or 25.6%, in the previous quarter, and $988.47 million, or 32.3%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Japan generated $180.37 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 5.3% of the total. This represented a surprise of -46.26% compared to the $335.62 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Japan accounted for $229.05 million (7%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $338.65 million (11.1%) to the total revenue.

Rest of Asia accounted for 5.8% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $197.39 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +67.95%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $117.53 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Rest of Asia contributed $193.5 million (5.9%) and $100.44 million (3.3%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

Wall Street analysts expect KLA to report a total revenue of $3.58 billion in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests an increase of 12.8% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from China, Europe & Israel, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Rest of Asia are predicted to be 26.5%, 3.9%, 14.7%, 30.4%, 9.3%, and 3.9%, corresponding to amounts of $949.92 million, $140.63 million, $527.7 million, $1.09 billion, $333.83 million, and $140.63 million, respectively.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $13.46 billion, which is an improvement of 10.8% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: China will contribute 30.7% ($4.13 billion), Europe & Israel 4.6% ($617.07 million)Korea 13.1% ($1.76 billion)Taiwan 28% ($3.77 billion)Japan 8.8% ($1.19 billion) and Rest of Asia 4.2% ($568.33 million) to the total revenue.

The Bottom Line

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for KLA. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In an era of growing international ties and escalating geopolitical disputes, financial analysts on Wall Street pay keen attention to these developments to fine-tune their earnings estimations for businesses operating across borders. It's important to note, however, that a range of additional variables, like a company's local market status, also play a crucial role in shaping these forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

KLA currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Assessing KLA's Stock Price Movement in Recent Times

The stock has increased by 13.8% over the past month compared to the 10% increase of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which includes KLA,has increased 18.7% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a gain of 19.6% relative to the S&P 500's 4.4% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 9.4% increase.

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