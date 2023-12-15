KLA (KLAC) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

KLA (KLAC) ended the recent trading session at $585.13, demonstrating a +0.47% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.01% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.36%.

Shares of the maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors witnessed a gain of 6.79% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 3.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.21%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of KLA in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $5.87, marking a 20.46% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.46 billion, showing a 17.72% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $23.34 per share and a revenue of $9.72 billion, signifying shifts of -8% and -7.42%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for KLA. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, KLA boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, KLA is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.95. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.47.

Investors should also note that KLAC has a PEG ratio of 2.51 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.29.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, positioning it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KLA Corporation (KLAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.