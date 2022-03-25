KLA (KLAC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, KLA (KLAC) closed at $366.44, marking a +0.15% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.51%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors had gained 2.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.51%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KLA as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect KLA to post earnings of $4.86 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 26.23%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.21 billion, up 22.62% from the year-ago period.

KLAC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $20.47 per share and revenue of $9.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +40.69% and +30.26%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for KLA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.27% lower. KLA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, KLA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.02, which means KLA is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that KLAC has a PEG ratio of 0.9 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.