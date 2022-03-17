KLA (KLAC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, KLA (KLAC) closed at $352.61, marking a +0.48% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.23%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors had lost 9.01% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.45% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KLA as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, KLA is projected to report earnings of $4.86 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 26.23%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.22 billion, up 22.81% from the prior-year quarter.

KLAC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $20.52 per share and revenue of $9.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +41.03% and +30.44%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KLA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. KLA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that KLA has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.1 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.02.

It is also worth noting that KLAC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.86. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.67 at yesterday's closing price.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

