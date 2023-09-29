KLA (KLAC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, KLA (KLAC) closed at $458.66, marking a +0.12% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors had lost 8.72% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

KLA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, KLA is projected to report earnings of $5.39 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 23.65%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.36 billion, down 13.29% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $22.11 per share and revenue of $9.54 billion, which would represent changes of -12.85% and -9.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for KLA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. KLA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that KLA has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.72 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.9.

Investors should also note that KLAC has a PEG ratio of 2.2 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. KLAC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KLAC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

