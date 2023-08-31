KLA (KLAC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, KLA (KLAC) closed at $501.87, marking a +0.72% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors had lost 0.25% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KLA as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect KLA to post earnings of $5.39 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 23.65%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.36 billion, down 13.29% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $22.11 per share and revenue of $9.54 billion, which would represent changes of -12.85% and -9.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for KLA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.8% higher. KLA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that KLA has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.54 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.66.

We can also see that KLAC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KLAC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

