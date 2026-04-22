KLA (KLAC) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

KLA (KLAC) closed the most recent trading day at $1,812.06, moving +1.49% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.64%.

The maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors's shares have seen an increase of 13.99% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 12.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 8.59%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of KLA in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 29, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $9.16, reflecting a 8.92% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.38 billion, indicating a 10.49% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $36.64 per share and a revenue of $13.42 billion, demonstrating changes of +10.1% and +10.41%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KLA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. KLA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, KLA is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 48.72. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 26.81 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that KLAC has a PEG ratio of 3.37. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. KLAC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.