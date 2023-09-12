KLA (KLAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

KLA (KLAC) closed the most recent trading day at $485.80, moving -1.69% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors had gained 0.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.64%.

KLA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, KLA is projected to report earnings of $5.39 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 23.65%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.36 billion, down 13.29% from the year-ago period.

KLAC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $22.11 per share and revenue of $9.54 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.85% and -9.07%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for KLA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. KLA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, KLA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.35. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.46.

Investors should also note that KLAC has a PEG ratio of 2.37 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. KLAC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

