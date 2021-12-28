KLA (KLAC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, KLA (KLAC) closed at $432.15, marking a -1.82% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors had gained 6.36% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from KLA as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect KLA to post earnings of $5.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 67.9%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.33 billion, up 40.87% from the year-ago period.

KLAC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $21.17 per share and revenue of $9.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +45.5% and +32.63%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for KLA should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower. KLA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note KLA's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.79. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.19, which means KLA is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that KLAC has a PEG ratio of 1.29 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Electronics - Miscellaneous Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.04 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

