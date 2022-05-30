Stocks

KLA (KLAC) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

After reaching an important support level, KLA (KLAC) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. KLAC surpassed resistance at the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

A useful tool for traders and analysts, the 200-day simple moving average helps determine long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. It moves higher or lower in conjunction with longer-term price performance, and serves as a support or resistance level.

Shares of KLAC have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 16.3%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, suggesting that KLAC could be poised for a continued surge.

Once investors consider KLAC's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 9 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Given this move in earnings estimate revisions and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on KLAC for more gains in the near future.




