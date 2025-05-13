KLA (KLAC) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

After reaching an important support level, KLA (KLAC) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. KLAC surpassed resistance at the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The marker moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, and serves as a support or resistance level.

KLAC could be on the verge of another rally after moving 13.5% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account KLAC's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 10 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on KLAC for more gains in the near future.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

