KLA (KLAC) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

KLA (KLAC) closed at $1,438.24 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.38% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.01% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.83%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors had lost 3.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.06%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.86%.

The upcoming earnings release of KLA will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $9.16, marking a 8.92% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.38 billion, up 10.49% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $36.62 per share and revenue of $13.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.04% and +10.24%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for KLA should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher. KLA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, KLA is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 38.74. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.85, so one might conclude that KLA is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, KLAC's PEG ratio is currently 2.68. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Electronics - Miscellaneous Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KLA Corporation (KLAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.