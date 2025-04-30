KLA Earnings Results: $KLAC Reports Quarterly Earnings

KLA ($KLAC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported earnings of $8.41 per share, beating estimates of $8.24 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $3,063,030,000, missing estimates of $3,068,282,400 by $-5,252,400.

KLA Insider Trading Activity

KLA insiders have traded $KLAC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KLAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD P WALLACE (President and CEO) sold 14,306 shares for an estimated $9,485,021

BREN D. HIGGINS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,008 shares for an estimated $5,078,136

KLA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 711 institutional investors add shares of KLA stock to their portfolio, and 734 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

KLA Government Contracts

We have seen $257,443 of award payments to $KLAC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

KLA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KLAC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KLAC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

KLA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KLAC in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

KLA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KLAC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KLAC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $702.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Chin from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $750.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $655.0 on 01/22/2025

