KLA Earnings Preview: Recent $KLAC Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

KLA ($KLAC) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,068,282,400 and earnings of $8.24 per share.
KLA Insider Trading Activity
KLA insiders have traded $KLAC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KLAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD P WALLACE (President and CEO) sold 14,306 shares for an estimated $9,485,021
- BREN D. HIGGINS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,008 shares for an estimated $5,078,136
KLA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 697 institutional investors add shares of KLA stock to their portfolio, and 737 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 3,406,323 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,146,392,248
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 854,803 shares (-33.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $538,628,466
- PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC added 580,967 shares (+381.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $366,078,926
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 554,875 shares (-21.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $349,637,835
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 479,065 shares (-26.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $301,868,437
- APPLIED FINANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 435,570 shares (-84.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $274,461,368
- TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 433,069 shares (-60.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $272,885,438
KLA Government Contracts
We have seen $257,443 of award payments to $KLAC over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- KLA P-7 UNIT TO DESIGN, FABRICATE, ASSEMBLE, BUILD, TEST, EVALUATE, VERIFY, VALIDATE, AND PROCURE MICROELEC...: $114,663
- KLA SOFTWARE RENEWAL: $75,000
- MAINTENANCE OF PROFILOMETER: $29,400
- REPAIR OF KLA STYLUS PROFILOMETER: $19,499
- PROBES: $8,584
KLA Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $KLAC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KLAC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
KLA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KLAC in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/31/2024
KLA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KLAC recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $KLAC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $750.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Brian Chin from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $750.0 on 04/15/2025
- Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $655.0 on 01/22/2025
- Vivek Arya from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $860.0 on 10/31/2024
- Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $750.0 on 10/31/2024
- Ed Yang from Oppenheimer set a target price of $850.0 on 10/31/2024
