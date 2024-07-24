KLA Corporation Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - KLA Corporation (KLAC) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $836 million, or $6.18 per share. This compares with $685 million, or $4.97 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, KLA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $893 million or $6.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $2.57 billion from $2.36 billion last year.

KLA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $6.40 - $7.60 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.60 - $2.9 bLN

