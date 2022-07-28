KLA Corporation Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - KLA Corporation (KLAC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $805 million, or $5.40 per share. This compares with $633 million, or $4.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, KLA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $867 million or $5.81 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.0% to $2.49 billion from $1.93 billion last year.

KLA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $805 Mln. vs. $633 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $5.40 vs. $4.10 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $5.50 -Revenue (Q4): $2.49 Bln vs. $1.93 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $5.70 - $6.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.475 - $2.725 Bln

