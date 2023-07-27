KLA Corporation Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - KLA Corporation (KLAC) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $684.65 million, or $4.97 per share. This compares with $805.37 million, or $5.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, KLA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $742.66 million or $5.40 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.2% to $2.35 billion from $2.48 billion last year.

KLA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $684.65 Mln. vs. $805.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.97 vs. $5.40 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $4.85 -Revenue (Q4): $2.35 Bln vs. $2.48 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.75-$5.95 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.225-$2.475 bln

