KLA Corporation Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - KLA Corporation (KLAC) revealed earnings for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $698 million, or $5.03 per share. This compares with $731 million, or $4.83 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, KLA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $761 million or $5.49 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $2.43 billion from $2.29 billion last year.

KLA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $698 Mln. vs. $731 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.03 vs. $4.83 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.32 -Revenue (Q3): $2.43 Bln vs. $2.29 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $4.23-$5.43 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.125-$2.375 bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.