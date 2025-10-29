KLA Corporation Profit Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - KLA Corporation (KLAC) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.12 billion, or $8.47 per share. This compares with $945.85 million, or $7.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, KLA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.16 billion or $8.81 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.7% to $3.20 billion from $2.84 billion last year.

KLA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.12 Bln. vs. $945.85 Mln. last year. -EPS: $8.47 vs. $7.01 last year. -Revenue: $3.20 Bln vs. $2.84 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $8.70 +/- $0.78 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.2bln +/- $150 mln

