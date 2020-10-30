KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Just Reported First-Quarter Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 3.4% to hit US$1.5b. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$2.69, some 4.3% above whatthe analysts had expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:KLAC Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

Following the latest results, KLA's 14 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$6.30b in 2021. This would be a reasonable 6.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 34% to US$11.13. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$6.03b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$10.52 in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$221, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on KLA, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$278 and the most bearish at US$170 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await KLA shareholders.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the KLA's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that KLA's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 6.2% increase next year well below the historical 15%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.7% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than KLA.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around KLA's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple KLA analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that KLA is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

