KLA Corporation (KLAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

KLA Corporation (KLAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KLAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $233.51, the dividend yield is 1.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KLAC was $233.51, representing a -3.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $242.60 and a 111.92% increase over the 52 week low of $110.19.

KLAC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) and Seagate Technology PLC (STX). KLAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.22. Zacks Investment Research reports KLAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.81%, compared to an industry average of 1.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KLAC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KLAC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KLAC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)

First Trust NASDAQ-100- Technology Index Fund (QTEC)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT)

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW)

iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF (IWP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSI with an increase of 26.69% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KLAC at 4.89%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.