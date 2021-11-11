KLA Corporation (KLAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

KLA Corporation (KLAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KLAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 16.67% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $404.35, the dividend yield is 1.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KLAC was $404.35, representing a -3.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $419.33 and a 79.15% increase over the 52 week low of $225.70.

KLAC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) and NetApp, Inc. (NTAP). KLAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $17.66. Zacks Investment Research reports KLAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 45.64%, compared to an industry average of 20.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the klac Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to KLAC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KLAC as a top-10 holding:

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL)

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ)

iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSI with an increase of 20.31% over the last 100 days. BUL has the highest percent weighting of KLAC at 5.4%.

