KLA Corporation (KLAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

KLA Corporation (KLAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KLAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that KLAC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $286.74, the dividend yield is 1.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KLAC was $286.74, representing a -20.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $359.69 and a 80.46% increase over the 52 week low of $158.89.

KLAC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Western Digital Corporation (WDC) and Seagate Technology PLC (STX). KLAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.92. Zacks Investment Research reports KLAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 35.75%, compared to an industry average of 19%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KLAC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KLAC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KLAC as a top-10 holding:

Pacer US Cash Cows Growth ETF (BUL)

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)

iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF (IWP)

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE)

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (FLQM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLQM with an increase of 12.39% over the last 100 days. BUL has the highest percent weighting of KLAC at 4.9%.

