KLA Corporation (KLAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

KLA Corporation (KLAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased KLAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that KLAC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of KLAC was $337.18, representing a -1.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $342.21 and a 206% increase over the 52 week low of $110.19.

KLAC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) and Western Digital Corporation (WDC). KLAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.76. Zacks Investment Research reports KLAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.88%, compared to an industry average of 13.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KLAC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KLAC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KLAC as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FAD)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FTC)

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (QQEW)

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXL with an increase of 51.09% over the last 100 days. FAD has the highest percent weighting of KLAC at 10000%.

