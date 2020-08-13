Dividends
KLAC

KLA Corporation (KLAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

KLA Corporation (KLAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KLAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $208, the dividend yield is 1.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KLAC was $208, representing a -0.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $209.30 and a 88.76% increase over the 52 week low of $110.19.

KLAC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) and Seagate Technology PLC (STX). KLAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.69. Zacks Investment Research reports KLAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.55%, compared to an industry average of -8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KLAC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KLAC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have KLAC as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)
  • Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
  • iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF (IWP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JKH with an increase of 64.68% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KLAC at 1.33%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KLAC

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular