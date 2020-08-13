KLA Corporation (KLAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

KLA Corporation (KLAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.9 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased KLAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $208, the dividend yield is 1.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of KLAC was $208, representing a -0.62% decrease from the 52 week high of $209.30 and a 88.76% increase over the 52 week low of $110.19.

KLAC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) and Seagate Technology PLC (STX). KLAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.69. Zacks Investment Research reports KLAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.55%, compared to an industry average of -8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the KLAC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to KLAC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have KLAC as a top-10 holding:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF (IWP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JKH with an increase of 64.68% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of KLAC at 1.33%.

