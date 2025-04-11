Stocks

KLA Corporation Earnings Preview: What to Expect

April 11, 2025 — 10:12 am EDT

Written by Sohini Mondal for Barchart->

Valued at a market cap of $87.3 billion, KLA Corporation (KLAC) is a supplier of process control and yield management solutions and services for the semiconductor and related electronics industries. Headquartered in Milpitas, California, the company operates through Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, and PCB and Component Inspection segments.

The maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors is expected to unveil its fiscal Q3 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, Apr. 30. Ahead of this event, analysts expect KLAC to report adjusted earnings of $8.06 per share, reflecting a growth of 53.2% from $5.26 per share in the previous year's quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s earnings expectations in the past four quarters. In Q2 2025, the company exceeded the consensus EPS estimate by 6.1%.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect KLAC to report adjusted EPS of $31.57, a nearly 33% increase from $23.74 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, its earnings are anticipated to increase 1.8% year-over-year to $32.13 in fiscal 2026.

KLAC stock has slumped 4.4% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX2.1% gain. However, the stock has outpaced the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK5.1% decline over the same period.

Despite delivering strong Q2 2025 results that surpassed Wall Street expectations on Jan. 30, shares of KLA Corporation dipped marginally the following day. The company posted an impressive adjusted EPS of $8.20, well above the consensus estimate of $7.73, while revenue came in at $3.1 billion, topping projections of $2.9 billion. Looking ahead to Q3 FY2025, KLAC has guided for revenue between $2.9 billion and $3.2 billion and expects an adjusted EPS to range from $7.45 to $8.65.

Analysts' consensus rating on KLAC stock is moderately optimistic, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Out of 25 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 12 "Strong Buys," two "Moderate Buys,” and 11 “Holds.” Its mean price target of $831.58 suggests a 26.6% upside potential from current price levels.  

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

