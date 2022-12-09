KLA Corp. (KLAC) Grows Portfolio With X-ray Metrology System

KLA Corporation KLAC has been consistently introducing new technological systems to provide advanced solutions to customers.

This is evident from the fact that the company recently launched the Axion T2000 X-ray metrology system.

The X-ray metrology system features patented technologies to measure high aspect ratio and deliver greater resolution, accuracy, precision and speed.

Axion T2000 has the ability to find small shape anomalies, affecting memory chip performance and thus, ensures efficient production of memory chips.

KLA Corporation Price and Consensus

KLA Corporation price-consensus-chart | KLA Corporation Quote

Move to Benefit

The abovementioned features highlight the efficiency and reliability of the Axion T2000 X-ray metrology system.

This, in turn, makes the Axion T2000 suitable for the inline process control during fabrication of advanced 3D NAND and DRAM devices used in 5G, artificial intelligence, data centers and edge computing applications.

On the back of the X-ray metrology system, KLAC is expected to gain momentum among advanced memory chip manufacturers, is likely to drive its top line in the days ahead.

This is expected to help KLA Corporation win the confidence of the investors in the near term and the long haul.

Shares of KLAC have been down 7.9% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 33.5%.

Expanding Portfolio of Solutions

The latest launch of the Axion T2000 bodes well for KLA’s growing initiatives to expand its portfolio of technologically advanced solutions for various applications.

Apart from the recent release, KLAC introduced the new Orbotech Corus 8M direct imaging solution which offers a completely automated and extendable solution for highly accurate and efficient patterning processes.

KLA Corp. also unveiled the Frontline Cloud Services solution to speed up the process of design-for-manufacturability analysis and minimize IT-related bottlenecks.

We believe that KLA’s growing portfolio offerings will continue to help it sustain momentum in various end-markets it serves.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, KLA Corp. carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector are Arista Networks ANET, Airbnb ABNB and Asure Software ASUR. While Arista Networks and Asure Software sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Airbnb carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Arista Networks has lost 10.8% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ANET is currently projected at 17.5%.

Airbnb has lost 43% in the year-to-date period. ABNB’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 20.7%.

Asure Software has gained 5.1% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for ASUR is currently projected at 23%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KLA Corporation (KLAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.