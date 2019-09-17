KLA Corp. Affirms Q3 Guidance; Raises Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - KLA Corp. (KLAC) affirmed the company's third quarter revenue guidance of $1.31 billion to $1.39 billion, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.04 to $2.34. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.20 on revenue of $1.35 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

KLA Corp. announced an increase in the quarterly dividend level to $0.85 per share from $0.75. Also, the company's Board authorized to repurchase up to $1 billion of the company's common stock. The existing share repurchase authorization had $859 million remaining as of June 30, 2019.

