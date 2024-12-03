News & Insights

KLA Corp. says ‘still comfortable’ with guidance

December 03, 2024 — 01:05 pm EST

At the Wells Fargo TMT Summit, KLA Corp. (KLAC) said that with all of the moving parts in the December quarter, the company is “still comfortable” with the guidance it previously provided. As it relates to China, the new export controls creates noise in the market, and will probably have an incremental impact of “somewhere in the neighborhood of about $500M plus or minus $100M,” the company said. KLA said that would imply its overall China business is down “somewhere in the low 20 percentile or so.”

