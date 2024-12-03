KLA Corp. reaffirms Q2 guidance

In a regulatory filing earlier, KLA said that on December 2, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security released new interim final rules adding new companies to the U.S. Entity List and further restricting the company’s ability to provide certain semiconductor capital equipment products and services to China-based customers without a license . The 2024 BIS Rules are complex, and KLA is still reviewing their application to its products and services.Following preliminary reviews of potential business implications to its December quarter resulting from the 2024 BIS Rules, KLA is reaffirming its guidance for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, as previously provided in its earnings release for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. KLA previously forecast Q2 EPS $7.15-$8.35, consensus $7.78, and Q2 revenue $2.80B-$3.10B, consensus $2.95B.

