KLA Corp Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

KLA Corporation KLAC reported third-quarter fiscal 2025 non-GAAP earnings of $8.41 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.34%. The figure soared 59.9% year over year.



Revenues increased 29.8% year over year to $3.06 billion, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.92% and rising from the mid-point of the company’s guidance.



KLA Corp’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the surprise being 6.35%, on average. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

KLAC’s Q3 Segmental Details

In terms of reportable segments, Semiconductor Process Control revenues (89.4% of total revenues) increased 30.7% year over year to $2.74 billion despite a modest 1% sequential decline.

Foundry and Logic accounted for about 71%, whereas Memory constituted about 29% of Semiconductor Process Control revenues. Within memory, about 76% came from DRAM and 24% from NAND.



Specialty Semiconductor Process revenues (5.1% of total revenues) were $156.5 million, up 19.8% year over year and down 2% sequentially.



PCB and Component Inspection revenues (5.5% of total revenues) increased 26.4% year over year to $168.6 million and 5% on a sequential basis.

KLA Corp’s Top-Line Details

Product revenues (accounting for 78.2% of total revenues) increased 35.3% year over year to $2.39 billion. Service revenues (21.8% of total revenues) increased 13.3% to $669.2 million.



In terms of major products, Wafer Inspection and Patterning Systems (including metrology and reticle inspection) accounted for 49% and 21%, respectively, of KLA Corp’s total revenues in the fiscal third quarter.



Wafer Inspection revenues increased 51% year over year and decreased 4% sequentially to $1.50 billion. Patterning revenues moved up 18% year over year and 20% sequentially to $636 million.



In terms of regional breakdown of revenues, Taiwan and China led revenue contributions with 32% and 26%, respectively. Korea accounted for 12%, Japan 11% and North America 10%. Europe contributed 6%, whereas the remaining 3% came from the rest of Asia.

KLAC’s Operating Details

In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the non-GAAP gross margin was 63%, 50 basis points (bps) above the middle of the company’s guidance range.



Research and development (R&D) expenses increased 5.1% year over year to $338 million. As a percentage of revenues, R&D expenses decreased 260 bps to 11%.



Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 4.8% year over year to $248.9 million. As a percentage of revenues, SG&A expenses decreased 190 bps to 8.1%.



Non-GAAP operating expenses were $575 million, down 3.5% sequentially. Non-GAAP operating expenses comprised $338 million in R&D and $237 million in SG&A expenses.



The fiscal third-quarter non-GAAP operating margin was 44.2%.

KLA Corp’s Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $4.03 billion compared with $3.78 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Long-term debt at the end of the fiscal third quarter was $5.88 billion, unchanged from the previous quarter.



Cash flow from operating activities was $1.07 billion for the reported quarter, up from $849.5 million in the prior quarter. The free cash flow was $990 million for the fiscal third quarter.



In the fiscal third quarter, KLA Corp paid out $225.8 million in dividends and repurchased $506.7 million worth of shares.

KLAC Provides Positive 4Q25 Guidance

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2025, revenues are expected to be $3.075 billion, plus/minus $150 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.99 billion, indicating 16.27% year-over-year growth.



KLA Corp expects non-GAAP earnings of $8.53 per share, plus/minus 78 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for non-GAAP earnings is pegged at $7.93 per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 20.15%.



The company expects a non-GAAP gross margin of 63%, plus/minus 1%. Operating expenses are expected to be $595 million for the June-end quarter.

