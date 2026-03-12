KLA Corp. Announces $7 Bln Share Buyback, Raises Quarterly Dividend By 21%

(RTTNews) - KLA Corporation (KLAC) said its board has authorized a new $7 billion share repurchase program and approved a 21% increase in its quarterly dividend.

The company raised its quarterly dividend to $2.30 per share from $1.90, marking its 17th consecutive annual increase.

The new buyback authorization is in addition to the existing repurchase program, which had $3.94 billion remaining as of December 31, 2025.

The company also reaffirmed its guidance for the March 2026 quarter.

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