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KLA Corp. Announces $7 Bln Share Buyback, Raises Quarterly Dividend By 21%

March 12, 2026 — 10:29 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - KLA Corporation (KLAC) said its board has authorized a new $7 billion share repurchase program and approved a 21% increase in its quarterly dividend.

The company raised its quarterly dividend to $2.30 per share from $1.90, marking its 17th consecutive annual increase.

The new buyback authorization is in addition to the existing repurchase program, which had $3.94 billion remaining as of December 31, 2025.

The company also reaffirmed its guidance for the March 2026 quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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