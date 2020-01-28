KL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (Symbol: KL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.18, changing hands as low as $41.46 per share. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of KL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, KL's low point in its 52 week range is $29.15 per share, with $51.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.62.

