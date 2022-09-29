KKR's tender offer for Hitachi Transport to be delayed -statement

TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Hitachi Transport System Ltd 9086.T said on Thursday it had been informed by KKR & Co KKR.N that the private equity firm's tender offer for it would be delayed from the initially planned end-September start.

In a statement, Hitachi Ltd's 6501.T logistics arm cited KKR as saying it would now aim for a mid-November start pending regulatory approval and other processes.

KKR announced the estimated 670 billion yen ($4.63 billion) deal in April, offering 8,913 yen per share.

($1 = 144.7600 yen)

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Makiko Yamazaki; editing by Jason Neely)

