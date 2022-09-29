US Markets
KKR

KKR's tender offer for Hitachi Transport to be delayed -statement

Contributors
Chang-Ran Kim Reuters
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Japan's Hitachi Transport System Ltd said on Thursday it had been informed by KKR & Co that the private equity firm's tender offer for it would be delayed from the initially planned end-September start.

TOKYO, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Hitachi Transport System Ltd 9086.T said on Thursday it had been informed by KKR & Co KKR.N that the private equity firm's tender offer for it would be delayed from the initially planned end-September start.

In a statement, Hitachi Ltd's 6501.T logistics arm cited KKR as saying it would now aim for a mid-November start pending regulatory approval and other processes.

KKR announced the estimated 670 billion yen ($4.63 billion) deal in April, offering 8,913 yen per share.

($1 = 144.7600 yen)

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Makiko Yamazaki; editing by Jason Neely)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4520-1228))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KKR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular