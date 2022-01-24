KKR's Strategic Lease Partners Acquires $780 Mln In Net Leased Properties In Q4

(RTTNews) - Strategic Lease Partners or "SLP", a platform launched by global investment firm KKR, agreed to acquire a diversified portfolio of triple-net lease real estate, closed six transactions in the fourth quarter of 2021 for a total of $780 million.

SLP is working closely with KKR's real estate, credit and capital markets teams to underwrite a wide range of mission-critical properties and deliver customized sale-leaseback solutions for a group of high quality corporate and sponsor-backed tenants.

The platform is initially targeting to acquire more than $3 billion in assets, primarily capitalized through KKR's credit and real estate funds.

