KKR's Series D Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of KKR & CO Inc's 6.25% Series D Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: KKR.PRD) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $3.1248), with shares changing hands as low as $52.03 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.74% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, KKR.PRD was trading at a 4.70% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.55% in the "Financial" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 0.3312 - 0.4140.

Below is a dividend history chart for KKR.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on KKR & CO Inc's 6.25% Series D Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, KKR & CO Inc's 6.25% Series D Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: KKR.PRD) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KKR) are trading flat.

