KKR's Series D Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 5/15/26, KKR & CO Inc's 6.25% Series D Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: KKR.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.7812, payable on 6/1/26. As a percentage of KKR.PRD's recent share price of $43.42, this dividend works out to approximately 1.80%, so look for shares of KKR.PRD to trade 1.80% lower — all else being equal — when KKR.PRD shares open for trading on 5/15/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.32%, which compares to an average yield of 6.65% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of KKR.PRD shares, versus KKR:

Below is a dividend history chart for KKR.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.7812 on KKR & CO Inc's 6.25% Series D Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) makes up 10.01% of the VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF (GPZ) which is trading higher by about 2.3% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding KKR).

In Thursday trading, KKR & CO Inc's 6.25% Series D Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: KKR.PRD) is currently up about 1.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KKR) are up about 1.1%.

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