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KKR.PRD

KKR's Series D Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

May 14, 2026 — 02:13 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 5/15/26, KKR & CO Inc's 6.25% Series D Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: KKR.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.7812, payable on 6/1/26. As a percentage of KKR.PRD's recent share price of $43.42, this dividend works out to approximately 1.80%, so look for shares of KKR.PRD to trade 1.80% lower — all else being equal — when KKR.PRD shares open for trading on 5/15/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.32%, which compares to an average yield of 6.65% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of KKR.PRD shares, versus KKR:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for KKR.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.7812 on KKR & CO Inc's 6.25% Series D Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

KKR.PRD+Dividend+History+Chart

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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) makes up 10.01% of the VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF (GPZ) which is trading higher by about 2.3% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding KKR).

In Thursday trading, KKR & CO Inc's 6.25% Series D Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: KKR.PRD) is currently up about 1.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KKR) are up about 1.1%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Defense Dividend Stocks
 PCYO Split History
 Agricultural Chemicals Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Defense Dividend Stocks-> PCYO Split History-> Agricultural Chemicals Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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KKR.PRD
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