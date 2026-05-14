KKR's Series D Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Below is a dividend history chart for KKR.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.7812 on KKR & CO Inc's 6.25% Series D Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:
Never miss the next high-yield opportunity: Preferred Stock Alerts sends timely, actionable picks on income-producing preferred stocks and baby bonds, straight to your inbox.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, KKR & CO Inc (Symbol: KKR) makes up 10.01% of the VanEck Alternative Asset Manager ETF (GPZ) which is trading higher by about 2.3% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding KKR).
In Thursday trading, KKR & CO Inc's 6.25% Series D Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: KKR.PRD) is currently up about 1.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: KKR) are up about 1.1%.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Defense Dividend Stocks
PCYO Split History
Agricultural Chemicals Dividend Stocks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.